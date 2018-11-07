Genomic Health Q3 beat and guidance raise propel shares, up 24%

Genomic Health (GHDX +23.5% ) is up on modestly higher volume after releasing better-than-expected results after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Revenues: $101.3M (+20.9%); net income: $12.2M (+654.5%); EPS: $0.32 (+633.3%).

Non-GAAP net income: $13.3M (+999%).

2018 guidance: Revenues: $389M - 391M from $366M - 382M; net income: $26M - 28M from $0 - 5M; non-GAAP net income: $37M - 39M from $14M - 20M; EPS: $0.72 0 0.78 from $0.00 - 0.14; non-GAAP EPS: $1.03 - 1.08 from $0.39 - 0.56.

