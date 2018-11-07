Coty -20% after supplier issues dent results

Coty (NYSE:COTY) is down 20.1% after like-for-like revenue dropped 7.7% in FQ1 amid temporary supply chain issues.

Management cited Hurricane Florence, component shortages and warehouse disruptions in Europe and U.S. as negative factors.

Adjusted gross margin dropped 120 bps to 60.4% of sales during the quarter.

Management update: "We have been working to remedy the supply chain issues and expect to temper the headwinds in 2Q19, and have them be substantially resolved in 3Q19, although we do not expect to fully recover the 1Q19 financial impact in the balance of FY19. As a result of these disruptions, we have decided to modify our distribution center consolidation plan for the remainder of the year to minimize business impact. With a healthy synergy delivery already in 1Q19, these modifications should have no impact to our commitment of $225 million of synergies in FY19 and $750 million total by the end of FY20."

Shares of Coty slumped to a multi-year low of $8.75 earlier.