Micron +2% on QLC flash drive launch

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) starts shipping its 2.5-inch 5210 ION enterprise SATA SSD that was first announced in May. The 5210 ION targets read-intensive applications like AI, deep learning, and big data.

The flash drive uses 64-layer 3D NAND in quad-level cell or QLC form and has 1.92TB, 3.84TB, and 7.68TB capacity points. The ION delivers up to 90K random read IOPS.

Micron says the drive delivers 75x faster random reads, 30x faster random writes, 2x more sequential throughput, and 3x better energy efficiency than “the largest 10K RPM HDDs.”

Other features: AES 256-bit encryption, end-to-end data path protection, power-loss protection, and 5-year warranty.

SATA SSD makers: Western Digital (WDC -0.8% ), Seagate (STX -0.3% ), Intel (INTC +1.8% ).