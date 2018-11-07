LendingClub +2.6% after strong loan originations in Q3

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) advances 2.6% after its Q3 results showed strong loan originations with higher interest rates, and improved adjusted EBITDA margin.

Shares rose as much as 4.7% earlier Wednesday.

Q3 loan originations increased 18% Y/Y to a record $2.89B, as demand strengthened for personal loans to refinance credit balances.

LendingClub raised interest rates on loans by 49-144 basis points and tightened its underwriting standards, writes BTIG analyst Mark Palmer in a note.

Palmer reiterates his buy recommendation and $7 price target.

He says the company's increased adjusted EBITDA margin to 15.2% in Q3 was "particularly heartening" given criticism it's received on elevated expenses.

Also management said it's in "continued constructive engagement" with the FTC over ongoing litigation against the company.

Analyst ratings: 5 buys; 11 holds; 0 sell/underperforms.

Previously: LendingClub increases year guidance for adjusted EBITDA (Nov. 6)