BHP says Port Hedland stockpile not enough to cover for derailment

BHP Billiton (BHP +1.1% ) warns that iron ore stockpile reserves at Port Hedland will not be sufficient to cover the entire period of interruption to its rail operations, following this week's intentional train derailment.

Chinese buyers of Australian iron ore reportedly are still awaiting news of the status of BHP’s iron ore shipments, but traders say there has been no disruption so far to BHP shipments to China.

BHP says it expects partial rail operations to resume in about a week, and that material logistics to enable the repairs are well advanced.

Analysts expect BHP to be able to claw back any shipment delays and the impact to operations to be insignificant.