Chuy's -22% after disappointing quarter

Chuy's Holdings (CHUY -21.8% ) sinks after revenue, comparable sales growth, restaurant margin and EPS all miss consensus estimates by a wide amount.

Management cites significant labor cost pressure and an exceedingly rainy September in Texas as two factors in the earnings shortfall.

"Wathering the current short-term challenge is a key priority for us, and as a result, we will focus on labor efficiency, technology initiatives and other margin enhancements that should help us build a foundation for long-term sales growth and profitability. With this operating focus, front and center, we will also be limiting our development during 2019 to five to seven restaurants," says Chuy's CEO Steve Hislop on the plan of action.

Chuy's now expects flat comparable sales growth for 2018 vs. +1.0% prior outlook.

Previously: Chuy's misses by $0.09, misses on revenue (Nov. 6)