Medifast Q3 earnings up 106%; guidance raised; investors unmoved, shares down 25%

Thinly traded Medifast (MED -24.5% ) slumps on almost 30% higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 342K shares, on the heels of its Q3 report released after the close yesterday.

Revenue: $139.2M (+80.3%); net income: $13.8M (+106.0%); EPS: $1.14 (+107.3%).

Investors appear to be reacting to a lower-than-expected EPS impact from the sales increase. Specifically, sales were $14.2M (11.4%) above the upper range of guidance ($125M) while EPS was only 3.6% above upper guidance of $1.10. In the conference call, CFO Tim Robinson said that convention expenses and the ILAT trip investment were larger than planned.

OPTAVIA products comprised 70% of consumable units sold, up from 43% a year ago.

Active earning coaches increased 59.2% to 22,600.

Q4 guidance: Revenue: $137.3M - 142.3M; EPS: $1.15 - 1.20.

2018 guidance: Revenue: $492.5M - 497.5M from $460M - 470M; EPS: $4.45 - 4.50 from $4.35 - 4.45.

