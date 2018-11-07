Gogo gives back some of earnings gains, seals Airshare deal

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is retrenching a bit, down 5.2% on high volume after closing yesterday with a 26% gain following its earnings beat (with equipment revenues getting a boost from new revenue recognition standards).

Shares yesterday hit their highest point since May.

Today, the company says its latest light-jet connectivity solution has been chosen by Airshare for use across its Embraer Phenom 100 fleet. The AVANCE L3 will be installed on all 11 of those aircraft belowing to the fractional jet provider; many of Airshare's Phenom 300 craft are also equipped with Gogo connectivity solutions.

Airshare has committed to installing AVANCE L5 on new additions to the Phenom 300 line, Gogo says.

