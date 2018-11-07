Goldfield slips 14% post Q3 results

Goldfield (GV -14.6% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 20.4% Y/Y to $29.5M and net income of $4.4M (-12% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin on electrical construction operations declined by 250 bps to 11.5%, due to lower margins on a higher volume of electrical construction projects.

Operating margin declined by 92 bps to -0.36%.

Q3 EBITDA increased by 13.6% Y/Y to $2.07M and margin declined by 40 bps to 7.02%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $6.05M, compared to $6.54M a year ago.

Total backlog was at $180.6M (-11% Y/Y), with electrical construction backlog at $99.2M (+6.1% Y/Y) and MSA backlog at %59.8M.

