Plains All American says Sunrise Pipeline flowing at 300K-350K bbl/day

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA +1.7% ) says the expanded Sunrise Pipeline oil system from the Permian Basin to Cushing, Okla., was placed into service this month, offering much-needed relief from transportation bottlenecks.

In its earnings conference call, PAA said volumes on the expanded line are currently at 300K-350K bbl/day, higher than the company’s previous estimate of 200K-250K bbl/day.

The start-up of the line has helped regional crude prices in Midland, Tex., recover from the weakest levels in more than four years.

PAA also said it expects a portion of the 670K bbl/day Cactus II pipeline in Texas to come into service by late this year or early next year, with full service from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi targeted for April 2020.

The company also said it is monitoring demand for building a crude export facility capable of handling supertankers.

PAA reported better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, and raised guidance for FY18 adjusted EBITDA to $2.55B from $2.4B previously.