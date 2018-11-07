Dun & Bradstreet holders approve of $6.5B go-private plan

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB +0.3% ) shareholders signed off on the company's $6.5B go-private plan in today's special meeting based on a preliminary vote count.

Stockholders voted to approve of the merger with an investor group led by affiliates of CC Capital, Bilcar, Cannae Holdings and Thomas H. Lee Partners with 71.9% of outstanding shares approving (and 99% of total voted shares).

The deal still needs approval from the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service and the UK Financial Conduct Authority; D&B expects it to close no later than the end of Q1 2019.