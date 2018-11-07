GAIN Capital expects to buy 6.38M shares at $7.84 each in tender offer

GAIN Capital (GCAP +1.4% ) expects to pay $7.94 per share to buy back about $6.38M shares for a purchase price of about $50M, based on preliminary results of its "modified Dutch auction" tender offer.

On Oct. 9, the company started the tender offer at a range of $7.24-$7.94.

The company's board also increased the total amount of cash available for purchases of GAIN's common stock under its previously announced share repurchase plan to $50M.

