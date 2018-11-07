Diplomat Pharmacy down 32% after Q3 revenue miss and 83% drop in earnings

Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO -32.1% ) slumps on more than double normal volume following its Q3 report released after the close yesterday that included a revenue miss of $50M. Highlights:

Revenue was up 22% to $1,373M, but below consensus of ~$1.42B. Specialty segment revenue was up 8% to $1,212M while prescriptions were up almost 4% to 230K.

Net income was down 83% to $169K while EPS was $0.00.

YTD cash flow ops was down 65% to $33.2M.

Non-GAAP EBITDA was up 81% to $41.9M.

2018 guidance: Revenue: $5.5B - 5.7B from $5.5B - 5.9B; net income: ($7.5M) - 2.6M from ($11.0M) - 0.5M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $164M - 170M (unch); EPS: ($0.10) - 0.03 from ($0.15) - 001.

Previously: Diplomat Pharmacy EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Nov. 6)