Pioneer Natural +7% after forecasting strong free cash flow in 2019

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +7.5% ) enjoys strong gains after reporting much better than expected Q3 results and forecasting free cash flow will exceed capital spending in 2019.

PXD is considering returning cash to investors "more meaningfully," CEO Tim Dove said during today's earnings conference call, according to Bloomberg First Word.

PXD executives said the company plans to add two rigs in December, bringing the total to 24, and expects return on capital employed to hit 10% this year vs. 4% in 2017.

CEO Timothy Dove said light crude from U.S. oil fields is in good demand in the world markets, as "this light sweet blend of crude oil works in a world where we’re trying to reduce sulfur content."