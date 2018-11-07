AIG slips 2.1% after Evercore ISI downgrades on dimmer 2019 outlook

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) falls 2.1% after Evercore ISI analyst Thomas Gallagher cut his rating on the financial firm to in-line from outperform due to lower 2019 earnings estimate.

Price target cut to $51 from $54.

Gallagher expects accretable yield from securities to narrow and limited OTTI balance in the future.

"Extensive use of reinsurance could make it harder to produce improved absolute P&C earnings as well as the material improvement in the expense ratio," Gallagher says.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Analyst ratings: 15 buys; 6 holds; 0 underperform/sells; average price target of $57.81.

