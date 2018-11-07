Harte Hanks -0.5% as revenues drop by a third

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) is 0.5% lower after a miss on revenues in Q3, a follow-up to several months of turnover at the board and leadership.

Revenues from continuing operations fell by a third, to $63.6M; excluding year-ago results from 3Q Digital (sold on Feb. 28), they dropped 25%.

The company swung to an adjusted operating loss of $8.5M from a year-ago gain of $1.8M.

Attributable loss swelled to $10.1M from a year-ago loss of $2.48M.

“We are refocusing attention on the traditional Harte Hanks service lines, which remain profitable," says Chairman Alfred Tobia Jr. “We expect to generate positive quarterly EBITDA at some point in the second half of 2019 and believe we have sufficient cash, ample working capital and more than $19M on an undrawn revolving line of credit which provides the necessary runway to achieve this goal."

Previously: Harte Hanks misses on revenue (Nov. 07 2018)

Press release