Audentes down 21% after Q3 report and pipeline update

Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD -21.3% ) slumps on a 4x surge in volume after its Q3 report and business update released after the close yesterday. Key events/milestones:

Investors appear disappointed with the update on the ASPIRO study of AT132 in XLMTM which was consistent with what was reported a month ago at the World Muscle Society conference. 50% of treated patients (n=3/6) achieved ventilator independence and all showed meaningful improvements in neuromuscular and respiratory function. The company will update again next quarter.

Enrollment in Phase 1/2 study of AT342 in Crigler-Najjar syndrome ongoing. Next update in Q1 2019.

IND for AT982 in Pompe disease to be filed in 2019.

Previously: Audentes Therapeutics misses by $0.09 (Nov. 6)