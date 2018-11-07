Corindus Vascular Robotics +11% post Q3 results

Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS +11.1%) reports Q3 revenue growth of 21.8% Y/Y & 78% Q/Q to $2.96M.
During the quarter, Corindus installed three new CorPath GRX Systems and one system upgrade, increasing the installed base of CorPath GRX to 45 systems.
Gross profit totaled $1.1M, compared to a gross profit of $0.2M Y/Y.
Shipped 524 cassettes in the quarter, a 34% increase Q/Q.
The Company completed remote percutaneous coronary intervention pre-clinical work.
Cash and equivalents were $29.6M.
