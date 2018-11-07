Tech lunch break: Growth stocks gain from U.S. midterms
- The tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) gains 2.2% as investors load into growth sectors following yesterday’s U.S. midterm elections that ended, as expected, with Republicans retaining control of the Senate and Democrats taking control of the House. Investors hope a gridlocked Congress can’t push through restrictive regulations on tech names.
- The S&P 500 IT Index is up 2.3%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gains 2.4%, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 1.3%. That compares to Dow +1.2%, S&P +1.5%, and Nasdaq +2.1%.
- Related broad tech ETFs: XLK, VGT, TECL, FTEC, IYW, ROM, QTEC, RYT, FNG, TECS, IGM, FXL, XNTK, REW, JHMT, XITK.
- Top stories from this morning:
