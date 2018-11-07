Northern Trust +1.2% after Wells Fargo bullish on growth prospects

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) +1.2% in midday trading after Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo upgrades the stock to outperform and market perform on prospects for growth and margin gains.

Sees superior revenue growth and resilience, even with weak Q3 from macro issues.

Growth opportunities include family offices, institutional securities servicing, increased demand for wealth management in newer cities.

Boosts price target to $126 from $120.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Analyst ratings: 9 buys; 12 holds; 1 sell; average price target $113.71.

Previously: Northern Trust slumps 3.5% after Q3 miss (Oct. 17)