JPMorgan, Roth step to Mindbody sidelines after mixed quarter

JPMorgan downgrades Mindbody (NASDAQ:MB) from Overweight to Neutral after yesterday’s Q3 report beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue.

Price target gets cut from $48 to $31.

Roth Capital steps down from Buy to Neutral with a target drop from $44 to $

Analyst Darren Aftahi calls the Q3 results and lowered Q4 guide “underwhelming” with the Booker integration remaining challenged.

The analyst says it could take another quarter or two to work through the subscriber churn issues. Aftahi reduces his FY19 estimates until legacy churn and the challenges with the Salon and Spa conversions are resolved.

Mindbody shares are down 12.4% to $28.57.

