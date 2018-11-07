Cimarex Energy +9% after strong Q3 results

Cimarex Energy (XEC +9.1% ) surges after racking up large beats on Q3 earnings and revenues, helped by higher oil prices.

XEC says Q3 volumes averaged 218.6K boe/day, with oil production rising 13% Y/Y and 4% Q/Q to 63.9K bbl/day; driven by the 80 wells expected to be brought on production in H2 2018 and pro forma for the sale of assets in Ward County, Tex., XEC continues to expect oil production growth of 21%-23% Y/Y.

Realized oil prices in the quarter rose 31% Y/Y to average $58.25/bbl, realized natural gas prices fell 31% to $1.84/Mcf, and natural gas liquids prices rose to $25.72/bbl.

XEC expects Q4 production volumes to average 238K-247K boe/day, with oil volumes estimated at 73K-78K bbl/day, or 29%-38% higher than a year ago; 2018 daily production volumes is expected to average 218K-221K boe/day with annual oil volumes of 66K- 67.2K bbl/day.

XEC maintains guidance for full-year capex of $1.6B-$1.7B.