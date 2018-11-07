FDA signs off Rocket Pharma's IND for gene therapy for rare type of anemia; shares up 5%

Nov. 07, 2018 12:24 PM ETRocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT)RCKTBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Thinly traded Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT +4.5%) is up on below-average volume following the company's announcement that the FDA has signed off on its IND for gene therapy RP-L102 for the treatment of Fanconi anemia, a rare inherited form of anemia that leads to bone marrow failure.
  • The planned clinical trial, expected to start next quarter, will evaluate "Process B" which utilizes higher doses of cells, transduction enhancers and commercial-grade vector manufacturing and cell processing.
  • The company plans to work with regulatory authorities on a registration path in H2 2019 after initial patients have been treated.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.