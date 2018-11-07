FDA signs off Rocket Pharma's IND for gene therapy for rare type of anemia; shares up 5%
- Thinly traded Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT +4.5%) is up on below-average volume following the company's announcement that the FDA has signed off on its IND for gene therapy RP-L102 for the treatment of Fanconi anemia, a rare inherited form of anemia that leads to bone marrow failure.
- The planned clinical trial, expected to start next quarter, will evaluate "Process B" which utilizes higher doses of cells, transduction enhancers and commercial-grade vector manufacturing and cell processing.
- The company plans to work with regulatory authorities on a registration path in H2 2019 after initial patients have been treated.