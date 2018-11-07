Needham raises its Tableau target after earnings

Needham maintains a Buy rating on Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) and raises the target from $126 to $134.

Analyst Jack Andrews cites the roughly in-line Q3 revenue with ratable mix above the high end of the guidance and management’s FY19 ASC 6060 revenue guidance that implies 20% growth at the midpoint.

Andrews: “We believe DATA shares are poised to benefit from market growth, specific product catalysts, and the cloud transition.”

Tableau Software shares are up 15.7% to $121.51.

