Comcast's post-Sky target: Most Europeans without pay TV

With a takeover of Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) done, Comcast (CMCSA +0.4% ) plans to target the 60% of European households with no pay TV subscription, the Financial Times says.

In an interview, Comcast chief Brian Roberts says integration has already begun.

"The big story in Europe is headroom," says Sky chief Jeremy Darroch in the joint interview, though they didn't comment on which countries would be the focus of the effort.

"We think of Sky as the third leg of the stool along with Comcast and NBCUniversal," Roberts says. "As a stand-alone business it has always grown. Together with our platform, we are both better as a result."

