Baird positive on Diodes after earnings, cuts target

Baird maintains an Outperform rating on Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) after earnings but drops the price target by $3 to $42.

Analyst Tristan Gerra is overall positive on the company citing market share gains in auto and industrial, the ongoing 8-inch ramp, and the improving product mix. The analyst says the market gains, in particular, made the Q4 outlook “somewhat immune” to the slowing Asian market.

Gerra: “Given Diodes’ growth performance and improving mix, we believe valuation is attractive as P/E has contracted over the past few years.”

Diodes shares are up 17.4% to $36.44.

