Caesarstone slips 10% post Q3 results; lowers FY18 revenue guidance

Caesarstone (CSTE -10% ) reported Q3 revenue of $147.7M a decrease of 4.5% Y/Y and 1.9% on constant currency basis.

Revenue by geography: US $61.93M (+0.1% Y/Y); Australia (incl. New Zealand) $33.97M (-8.5% Y/Y); Canada $25.14M (-17% Y/Y); Israel $9.71M (-19.2% Y/Y); Europe $9.2M (+2.4% Y/Y) and Rest of World $7.77M (-15.2% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 250 bps to 29.6%, company says the decrease in margin was expected and primarily reflects foreign exchange headwinds, increased product complexity and other manufacturing challenges.

Q3 Operating margin improved by 240 bps to 9.5%.

Adj. EBITDA decreased 15.7% Y/Y to $21.56M and margin declined by 195 bps to 14.6%.

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was at $21.51M, compared to cash provided $48.78M a year ago.

FY18 Outlook, lowered: Revenue $572-578M (prior $590-610M) and Adj. EBITDA $74-82M.

