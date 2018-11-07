Citibank to pay over $38M for improperly handling ADRs

Citibank N.A. (C +0.9% ) agrees to pay $38.7M to settle charges of improperly handling "pre-released" American Depositary Receipts, says the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC found that Citibank improperly provided ADRs to brokers in thousands of pre-release transactions when neither the broker nor its customers had the foreign shares needed to support those new ADRs.

Without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, Citibank agreed to pay more than $20.9M in disgorgement of ill-gotten gains plus $4.2M in prejudgment interest and a $13.5M penalty for a total of more than $38.7 million.

