Western Gas, Noble Energy upgraded after Colorado vote

Western Gas Partners (WES +13.3% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $51 price target at BofA Merrill Lynch and Noble Energy (NBL +5.4% ) is raised to Outperform from Market Perform with a $40 price target at Raymond James, as the rejection by Colorado voters of Proposition 112 removes a critical overhang on the shares.

BAML's Dennis Coleman also says WES has strong sponsor support from Anadarko Petroleum (APC +5.6% ) and an improved growth outlook, and its well-integrated asset network warrants a premium.

Alongside WES, Coleman believes DCP Midstream (DCP +7.6% ), Noble Midstream (NBLX +17.8% ) and NGL Energy Partners (NGL +11.7% ) had the most exposure to Proposition 112.

Raymond James analyst John Freeman said the Colorado vote removes an overhang on NBL shares and notes the company is well positioned for 2020 when Permian takeaway constraints are mostly alleviated and its Leviathan natural gas project ramps up to full production in the Mediterranean, which should result in substantial free cash flow generation.