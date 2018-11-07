Front Yard Residential sinks 7.8% after Q3 FFO declines sharply

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) slumps 7.8% after reporting Q3 core FFO per share of 5 cents vs. stabilized rental core FFO per share of 15 cents reported in its year-ago earnings release.

Q3 revenue increased to $48.3M vs. $23.7M a year ago and total expenses rose to $97.2M from $63.4M.

During Q3 Front Yard acquired property manager HavenBrook Partners and the 3,236 affordable single-family rental homes managed by Havenbrook.

Says it's ahead of plan to internalize property management.

All homes managed by Altisource are on track to be internalized by the end of this month; remaining homes targeted for internalization by mid-2019.

