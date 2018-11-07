Facebook blocks accounts for Russia links; Zuckerberg to skip Canada-UK hearing

In an update on its election-eve enforcement actions, Facebook (FB +0.2% ) says it blocked more than 100 accounts (on Facebook and Instagram) due to concerns about linkage to the Russia-based Internet Research Agency.

A website claiming to be associated with the group published a list of Instagram accounts it says it created; most of those accounts were already blocked, Facebook told Bloomberg.

The blocked accounts engaged in "coordinated inauthentic behavior," Facebook says.

Meanwhile, CEO Mark Zuckerberg won't appear at a joint committee hearing between the UK and Canada. “While he is unable to accept your invitation we continue to fully recognize the seriousness of these issues and remain committed to working with you to provide any additional relevant information you require for your respective inquiries,” the company says in a letter.