Evolent up 15% after Q3 beat, guidance raise

Evolent Health (EVH +15.4% ) is up on almost double normal volume following its Q3 report released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Revenue up 38.9% to $149.9M; ytd cash flow ops $4.3M, up 112.6%; non-GAAP EBITDA up 84.6% to $4.8M.

Lives on platform up 16.4% to ~3.1M.

Q4 guidance: Non-GAAP revenue: $185M - 190M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $5M - 7M.

2018 guidance: Non-GAAP revenue: $624M - 629M from $570M - 585M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $22.5M - 24.5M from $18M - 23M.

