Mellanox +6.7% on report that Xilinx hires Barclays to examine buyout

Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) has jumped 6.7% as CNBC reports that Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) has hired Barclays to advise it on an acquisition bid.

A deal could arrive in December, though it's not imminent, according to the report.

Xilinx, which makes field-programmable gate array chips heavily used in data centers, has been a frequent subject of consolidation talk.

The deal could value Mellanox at more than $100/share; the stock sits at $94.50 now.

Xilinx has a market cap of more than $22B while Mellanox sits around $5B.