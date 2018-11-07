Wells Fargo gets regulatory warning from OCC: WSJ

In recent weeks the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency sent Wells Fargo (WFC -0.7% ) a regulatory warning that often precedes an enforcement action, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

It's also failed or isn't expected to meet deadlines regarding about two dozen technology-focused OCC regulatory warnings that had been issued since 2014 or earlier, according to the people.

A company spokeswoman says the bank is always talking with regulators and is "working diligently to address andy feedback they provide."

