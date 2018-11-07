Goldman Sachs makes its partner class even more elite, diverse

Goldman Sachs (GS +0.3% ) names 69 new partners, its smallest "class" in recent years, explaining that the reduction highlights to "the aspirational nature of the partnership."

Last year, the bank named 84 partners.

About 26% of this year's class are women, its highest percentage ever.

20% are Asian, its highest in eight years, and 6% are black, the highest percentage ever.

Out of the 69 new partners, 28 work in securities and 21 are in the investment banking division.

By region, 58% of the class is in the Americas, with 28% in EMEA, and 14% in Asia.

