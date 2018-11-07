AbbVie sues Britain's NHS over HCV eradication plan

Apparent rancor over the drug procurement process has prompted AbbVie (ABBV +3.4% ) to sue England's National Health Service (NHS) over its plan to rid the country of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections by 2025.

The company claims that NHS ran afoul of procurement rules when contacting potential suppliers for the program, estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds, aimed at driving the regimen cost down to ~₤10,000 from ₤35,000 in return for three-year supply contracts. It believes NHS has not treated all bidders fairly.

NHS planned to treat 5,000 HCV patients by October of this year, but was unable to follow through.

A court date has yet to be set.