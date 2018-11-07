Sinclair Broadcast dodging fine in station info-sharing probe

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +4.7% ) will escape a fine in a consent decree with the Justice Dept. over sharing information between stations, Broadcasting & Cable notes.

The decree will resolve an investigation into the info sharing, Sinclair says, though the DOJ has not yet filed it.

And Sinclair won't pay any fine or suffer any penalty in the probe.

DOJ concerns about Sinclair's inventory control in markets where it sought two stations resulted in Sinclair restructuring its deal to acquire Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO), a takeover that ultimately failed.

Sinclair 8-K filing

