ITG agrees to pay $12M to settle charges it misled dark pool subscribers

The Securities and Exchange Commission says ITG (ITG +8.1% ) and its affiliate AlterNet Securities agreed to pay $12M to settle charges that they misled subscribers to their POSIT dark pool and didn't have adequate safeguards to protect their confidential trading information.

Despite assuring subscribers that their trading information would be kept confidential, ITG disclosed dark pool trading information, the SEC says.

Also, the SEC also alleges that ITG failed to disclose important structural features of its dark pool to clients. For example, from 2010 to 2014, ITG split the dark pool into two separate pools, which prevented certain orders in the two pools from interacting with each other.

