Tellurian says on track for FID on Louisiana LNG export plant in H1 2019

  • Tellurian (TELL -1.5%) says it is on track to make a final investment decision and start building its Driftwood export terminal in Louisiana in H1 2019 and begin operations in 2023.
  • CEO Meg Gentle says TELL has ~35 customers interested in partnering with and buying gas from the $27B project, and expects to announce its partners by the end of this year.
  • Unlike most other proposed U.S. liquefied natural gas export projects that will liquefy gas for a fee, TELL is offering customers the opportunity to meet their gas needs by investing in a full range of services from production to pipelines and liquefaction.
  • Driftwood will have the capacity to produce 27.6M metric tons/year, or ~$B cf/day, of LNG.
