Tellurian says on track for FID on Louisiana LNG export plant in H1 2019
Nov. 07, 2018 2:15 PM ETTellurian Inc. (TELL)TELLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Tellurian (TELL -1.5%) says it is on track to make a final investment decision and start building its Driftwood export terminal in Louisiana in H1 2019 and begin operations in 2023.
- CEO Meg Gentle says TELL has ~35 customers interested in partnering with and buying gas from the $27B project, and expects to announce its partners by the end of this year.
- Unlike most other proposed U.S. liquefied natural gas export projects that will liquefy gas for a fee, TELL is offering customers the opportunity to meet their gas needs by investing in a full range of services from production to pipelines and liquefaction.
- Driftwood will have the capacity to produce 27.6M metric tons/year, or ~$B cf/day, of LNG.
- Earlier: Tellurian misses by $0.01 (Nov. 7)