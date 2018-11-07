Analysts approve of AMD's AWS instances, 7nm data center GPUs

Stifel analyst Kevin Cassidy approves of AMD’s (AMD +4.7% ) launch of the 7nm Vega-based data center GPUs Radeon Instinct MI60 and MI50.

Cassidy says “transitioning from 14/12nm process nodes directly to 7nm” lets AMD’s next-gen products deliver 2x performance improvements over the last generation.

The firm sees AMD gaining market share in data center CPU and GPU markets and thinks AMD’s multi-chip module design approach is “more nimble and lower risk” than Intel’s “monolithic die approach.”

Stifel maintains a Buy rating and $34 target.

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves notes that the availability of AMD EPYC instances on Amazon Web Services was “a quarter earlier than we expected” and thinks it “creates a positive set-up, particularly as we anticipate seeing more logos added and server growth acceleration in 1Q19 and beyond.”

Steves reiterates his Outperform rating and $34 price target.

