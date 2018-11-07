Oppenheimer checks in on Wendy's

Oppenheimer keeps a Perform rating on Wendy's WEN after sizing up the "difficult" QSR environment the company is operating in.

"WEN was forced to reduce 2018 financial guidance across-the-board. System-SSS in 3Q were negative for first time in 22 quarters and investors will be eager to understand the drivers for a quick trend change into 4Q18 and '19," reads the firm's note.

The Oppenheimer analyst team says it's positively biased toward Wendy's on irrational pullbacks or early identifiers to higher free cash flows revisions.