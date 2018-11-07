Tahoe Resources hopes to restart mothballed Escobar mine by December 2019

Tahoe Resources (TAHO -1.2% ) believes its Escobal silver mine in Guatemala could restart by December 2019, based on the timing of its plan to take a $170M impairment charge related to the mine’s closure.

The projected restart date is effectively Tahoe's best guess, from a financial planning perspective, for when the mine could reopen, and the company says the mine could open sooner or later, depending on several factors beyond its control.

If Escobal opens earlier than next December, Tahoe says it would shrink the size of the impairment charge, which was announced yesterday as the company posted a lighter than expected Q3 loss.

Tahoe says the Escobal mine has been costing ~$6.6M each quarter, an amount it hopes to shrink to $5M each quarter.