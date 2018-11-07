Samsung unveils its foldable phone

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) unveils its much-anticipated foldable phone and urges Android programmers to start writing apps for the product. No launch date was provided.

The phone comes with the new infinity flex display mobile screen technology.

Android VP of Engineering Dave Burke: “It’s an exciting concept and we expect to see foldable products from several Android manufacturers. In fact, were’ already working closely with Samsung on a new device they plan to launch early next year.”

