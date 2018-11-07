Cloud stocks soar after Twilio, Tableau smash earnings

Cloud software names are surging after positive earnings reports and guides from Tableau Software, New Relic, Twilio, and Rapid7.
Other cloud movers: Salesforce (CRM +5.8%), Workday (WDAY +6.8%), (OKTA +11.2%), (AYX +9.6%), (MDB +7.6%), (COUP +11.8%), (SCWX +11.9%), (ZEN +8.3%), (RNG +11.1%), (HUBS +7%), (SPLK +7.6%), (NOW +8.5%), (APPN +6%), (PLAN +13%), (CLDR +4.6%), (FEYE +6.8%), (HDP +4.6%), (TEAM +7.9%), (SMAR +2.8%).
