Cloud stocks soar after Twilio, Tableau smash earnings

Cloud software names are surging after positive earnings reports and guides from Tableau Software, New Relic, Twilio, and Rapid7.

Other cloud movers: Salesforce (CRM +5.8% ), Workday (WDAY +6.8% ), (OKTA +11.2% ), (AYX +9.6% ), (MDB +7.6% ), (COUP +11.8% ), (SCWX +11.9% ), (ZEN +8.3% ), (RNG +11.1% ), (HUBS +7% ), (SPLK +7.6% ), (NOW +8.5% ), (APPN +6% ), (PLAN +13% ), (CLDR +4.6% ), (FEYE +6.8% ), (HDP +4.6% ), (TEAM +7.9% ), (SMAR +2.8% ).

