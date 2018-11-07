Pot stocks rally on AG Sessions exit

Investors believe the resignation of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is bullish for pot stocks since he was opposed to recreational use. His successor may not have more liberal views, however.

Selected tickers: (TLRY +26.6% )(CGC +4.9% )(CRON +6.4% )(OTCPK:MJNA +1% )(MJ +6% )(OTCPK:HEMP +0.8% )(OTCQB:CBDS +3% )(OTCPK:BLOZF +0.7% )(OTCQX:CANN +13.7% )

