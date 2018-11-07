First Majestic Silver -3% after Q3 loss as silver prices fell

First Majestic Silver (AG -3.2% ) is lower after posting an adjusted Q3 loss even while posting record quarterly production, as silver prices fell.

AG says Q3 revenues rose 43% Y/Y to $88.5M as production jumped 31% to a new company record of 6.7M silver equiv. oz., consisting of a 27% gain to a record 3.5M oz. of silver, 35.2K oz. of gold, 4.4M lbs. of lead and 1.2M lbs. of zinc.

AG also says Q3 average silver price hit a nine-year low $14.66/oz., down 14% Y/Y and 12% Q/Q, and all-in sustaining costs fell 2% Y/Y and 8% Q/Q to $15.12/oz., citing improved economies of scale and higher production from San Dimas.

The company says cost cutting efforts remain a focus by "reducing capital investments at smaller mines, innovation projects, layoffs and overall curtailment of spending."