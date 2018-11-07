Granite Construction +13% following favorable California vote

Granite Construction (GVA +12.7% ) surges following yesterday's rejection of Proposition 6 in California, which sought to repeal new fuel taxes and vehicle fees earmarked for road and transit improvements in the state.

GVA is added to the Alpha Generator List at B. Riley FBR, which believes the risk of Prop 6 passing has weighed on civil contractors such as GVA and Tutor Perini (TPC +4.1% ).

With the rejection of Prop 6, B. Riley believes contractors' pipeline of transportation-related bid opportunities will significantly increase in 2019 and beyond, creating pricing power in certain California markets.

B. Riley rates GVA shares as a Buy with a $61 price target.