Bank stocks do fine in day after midterms

Though some worry that the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives will scrutinize banks more than the Republicans, bank stocks, for the most part, are up.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF +1.2% in late trading.

Wells Fargo (WFC -0.2% ) is the only one of the megabanks that's down--likely due to a WSJ story that the San Francisco-based bank was sent a notice by regulators that often precede an enforcement action.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) gains 2.1% and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) advances 1.8% , followed by Goldman Sachs (GS +1.5% ), JPMorgan (JPM +1.7% ), and Bank of America (BAC +1% ).

Regional banks are more mixed. New York Community Bancorp (NYCB +0.5% ) and PNC Financial (PNC +0.9% ) lead the upside, while Bank OZK (OZK -1.1% ) and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB -0.9% ) slip.

Meanwhile, Canadian and the international banks that are based overseas are also gaining: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD +0.4% ), Royal Bank of Canada (RY +0.6% ), Bank of Montreal (BMO +0.1% ), Credit Suisse (CS +1.9% ), UBS Group (UBS +2.3% ), Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS +2% ), Deutsche Bank (DB +1.5% ), Barclays (BCS +1.8% ).

