Bank stocks do fine in day after midterms

Though some worry that the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives will scrutinize banks more than the Republicans, bank stocks, for the most part, are up.
Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF +1.2% in late trading.
Wells Fargo (WFC -0.2%) is the only one of the megabanks that's down--likely due to a WSJ story that the San Francisco-based bank was sent a notice by regulators that often precede an enforcement action.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) gains 2.1% and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) advances 1.8%, followed by Goldman Sachs (GS +1.5%), JPMorgan (JPM +1.7%), and Bank of America (BAC +1%).
Regional banks are more mixed. New York Community Bancorp (NYCB +0.5%) and PNC Financial (PNC +0.9%) lead the upside, while Bank OZK (OZK -1.1%) and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB -0.9%) slip.
Meanwhile, Canadian and the international banks that are based overseas are also gaining: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD +0.4%), Royal Bank of Canada (RY +0.6%), Bank of Montreal (BMO +0.1%), Credit Suisse (CS +1.9%), UBS Group (UBS +2.3%), Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS +2%), Deutsche Bank (DB +1.5%), Barclays (BCS +1.8%).
