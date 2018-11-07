Freeport McMoRan downgraded at RBC ahead of likely 2019 production drop

Freeport McMoRan (FCX +0.9% ) edges higher although lagging most stocks amid today's broad run-up, as RBC downgrades FCX shares to Underperform from Sector Perform with a $15 price target, trimmed from $16.

RBC analyst Stephen Walker points to FCX's premium valuation ahead of what he expects to be a decline in 2019 production, as well as operating risks associated with the transition from open-pit to underground mining at the Grasberg mine and the "integration risk associated with Inalum becoming a new partner."