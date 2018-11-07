Partial shutdown at Hydro Alunorte alumina refinery upheld by Brazil court

A federal court in Brazil again upholds a decision by a state court forcing Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) to run its Alunorte alumina refinery at half capacity.

The decision is part of an environmental dispute with Brazilian authorities after the company admitted to making unlicensed emissions of untreated water during severe rains in February.

At full capacity, the plant can produce 6.4M metric tons of alumina, or 10% of the world’s capacity outside China.

